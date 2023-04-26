Aaron Judge hit a bases-clearing double to cap a five-run second inning and appeared to dodge an injury scare as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 12-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Minneapolis.
Judge celebrated his 31st birthday by helping the Yankees stop a season-high three-game losing streak and avoid getting swept in a three-game series against the Twins for the first time since Sept. 6-8, 1991, in the Twin Cities.
Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning after starting the second with a double and taking third on a throwing error by center fielder Nick Gordon.
Judge doubled off Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (0-4) after the Yankees took a 2-0 lead on Willie Calhoun’s infield single for the first run and rookie Anthony Volpe’s RBI single.
After Judge’s three-run double, he tried to steal third but was easily thrown out. He landed awkwardly on his right hand while trying to execute a head-first slide but remained in and as the designated hitter after getting checked out by trainers in the clubhouse.
Volpe added a two-run double and scored on a double by Anthony Rizzo in New York’s six-run fourth.
Torres then blasted a 2-2 pitch into the second deck in left for his third homer and an 11-1 lead.
DJ LeMahieu nearly hit a home run in the eighth inning but settled for a sacrifice fly when left fielder Trevor Larnach made a leaping catch.
New York’s Domingo German (2-2) allowed six runs on five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out eight, walked three and exited after Gordon opened the seventh with a triple and scored on a groundout by Max Kepler.
Jose Miranda hit his first two home runs of the season for Minnesota with a solo drive in the second and a two-run blast in the fourth. Former Yankee Joey Gallo added a two-run homer in the sixth for the Twins, his seventh homer this season and fourth since returning from the injured list.
Maeda was tagged for career highs of 10 runs and 11 hits in three-plus innings. He appeared to injure his hip and was lifted after throwing a 1-0 pitch to LeMahieu.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol held White House talks on Wednesday to deepen collaboration on deterring North Korean nuclear escalation amid anxiety about its growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.
WASHINGTON -- A second American has died in Sudan, the White House said Wednesday, and U.S. authorities are helping a small number of citizens seeking to leave the country during a ceasefire that has curbed fighting.
The Department of Transportation (DOT) Wednesday said a Republican budget cut proposal would shut down 375 federally-staffed and contract-run air traffic control towers around the country and result in 7,500 fewer rail safety inspection days.
Former Republican Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson formally launched his 2024 presidential bid on Wednesday, in a speech that portrayed himself as a more moderate alternative to party frontrunner Donald Trump.
NEW YORK — Decorated U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, an ex-associate of Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than four years in prison after admitting to conspiring to defraud donors to a campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border p…
Walt Disney Co sued Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, asking a court to overturn state efforts to control the Walt Disney World theme parks and intensifying a battle between a global entertainment giant and a potential White House contender.
To protect veterans and caregivers from the risk of COVID-19, VA relaxed certain requirements related to in-person home visits required for VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) for the duration of the national emergency related to COVID-19.
