Aaron Judge hit a bases-clearing double to cap a five-run second inning and appeared to dodge an injury scare as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins 12-6 on Wednesday afternoon at Minneapolis.

Judge celebrated his 31st birthday by helping the Yankees stop a season-high three-game losing streak and avoid getting swept in a three-game series against the Twins for the first time since Sept. 6-8, 1991, in the Twin Cities.