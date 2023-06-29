Taking advantage of the anemic Oakland A’s, Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees on Wednesday nighth threw the first perfect game in the major leagues since 2012 and just the 24th such outing in MLB history.
Germán, 30, needed only 99 pitches to get 27 outs in an 11-0 New York win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Dominican right-hander threw 72 strikes against 27 balls and got nine strikeouts.
“Not many people have an opportunity to pitch a perfect game,” Germán said through an interpreter after the game. “To accomplish something like this in my career is something I’m going to remember forever.”
Until Wednesday, the most recent MLB perfect game took place almost 11 years ago. On Aug. 15, 2012, Félix Hernández of the Seattle Mariners accomplished the feat against the Tampa Bay Rays. In a historical quirk, that was the third perfect game that season.
Germán became the fourth Yankee to notch a perfecto, following Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999). Larsen’s effort came in the World Series, making him the only pitcher with a perfect game in the postseason.
Coming into Wednesday’s game, Germán had been struggling, with 15 earned runs allowed in just 5 1/3 innings combined over his previous two starts. For the season, he had a 5.10 ERA, and he was suspended 10 games last month after umpires determined his hands had too much of a sticky substance on them during a start against the Toronto Blue Jays. (He also received an 81-game suspension in 2020 for violating MLB’s policy against domestic violence.)
While no one could have expected Germán to turn things around so dramatically against Oakland, the A’s have generally been a cure this season for whatever has ailed opposing pitchers. Oakland entered Wednesday in last place in a slew of major offensive team categories, including hits (586), batting average (.218), slugging percentage (.346) and OPS (.644).
The A’s came into the contest as just the second MLB team in 90 years with 60 losses in its first 80 games.
The unblemished effort was not only the first complete game of Germán’s six-year major league career, it also served as the first MLB no-hitter this season. The previous no-hitter was recorded by Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier and three relievers in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Germán said after the game that he was thinking about the possibility of perfection “throughout the game,” and in the ninth inning he “felt an amount of pressure that I’ve never felt before.”
“So much pressure,” he said though a team-provided interpreter, “but so rewarding.”
Germán added that he was dedicating his performance to an uncle who passed away two days earlier. He said he “cried a lot” in the clubhouse on Tuesday and was thinking about his uncle during Wednesday’s masterpiece
DEAR ABBY: I come from a very close family, and I am the rock of the family. If someone needs help, I’m the one they come to. Recently, my nephew has been in a downward spiral because of drugs. He is now in jail.
DEAR HELOISE: This may be an old hint, but when I put on a pair of old rubber/latex gloves to do my dishes, I sprinkle talcum or baby powder into the gloves. Instead of struggling to get them off or on, my hands slide effortlessly into the gloves.
What do a doughnut burger (a beef patty between donut halves), and a Cheetos quesadilla (stuffed with jalapeno-flavored Cheetos and a three-cheese blend) have in common? They are precisely the kind of junk food that can damage your deep-sleep cycle, leading to serious health problems.
CHICAGO — Murky, dull skies loomed over tens of millions of Americans on Thursday as smoke from prolonged Canadian wildfires drifted across the Midwest and East, causing unhealthy and, in some spots, dangerous conditions.