MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics

The Yankees’ Domingo German acknowledges fans after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Taking advantage of the anemic Oakland A’s, Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees on Wednesday nighth threw the first perfect game in the major leagues since 2012 and just the 24th such outing in MLB history.

Germán, 30, needed only 99 pitches to get 27 outs in an 11-0 New York win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Dominican right-hander threw 72 strikes against 27 balls and got nine strikeouts.