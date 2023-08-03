The New York Yankees placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day injured list with post-concussion syndrome and recalled utility man Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Rizzo’s injury appears to go back to May 28 when he collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres as he attempted to make a tag. After a pickoff throw, Rizzo’s shoulder and the side of his head took an impact from Tatis’s hip.