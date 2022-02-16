NETFLIX DEPARTS from its policy of streaming whole seasons to dole out episodes of the documentary series “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” on a weekly basis.
Created by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, “jeen-yuhs” follows West over the past two decades as he rose from unknown to celebrated producer, artist in his own right and public figure linked to other “brands,” as famous (or controversial) as Trump and Kardashian.
The docuseries blends the public and the private, including conversations between West (or Ye, as he now calls himself) and his late mother, as well as colleagues, friends and artists including Jay-Z, Jamie Foxx, Common, Mos Def, Scarface and Beyonce.
The public’s take on Ye has always been divided. Is he a mad man, a genius or a pretentious jerk playing the public for a fool? And that perception appears to be baked in to this project, starting with its title. Is it clever to turn the perfectly good word “genius” into “jeen-yuhs”? Or merely annoying?
• The Beach Boys have been an oldies act for more than 40 years, and Gidget’s old enough to be in assisted living, but the allure of teens, sun and surfboards endures. Netflix streams the 11-episode kids’ series “Secrets of Summer,” starting today.
In this “Summer,” the beach scene has shifted to Argentina, where this series originates. But even when you move these stories to Buenos Aires, they still maintain their “Brady Bunch” vibe. In the first season, the gang must band together to save an old hotel deep in the Argentina delta. Can the kids pull it off? Will their wakeboard competition raise enough dinero to save the day? Gee whiz, you’ll just have to tune in to find out!
• At 95 years old, David Attenborough isn’t slowing down. The naturalist and filmmaker takes a victory lap across the landscapes of the globe on the new series “Attenborough’s Global Adventure,” airing on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on BBC America.
Tonight, Attenborough narrates “Great Mammoth Mystery” on “NOVA” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). Scientists were surprised when fossil remains of prehistoric pachyderms were dug up in a field in southern England, a location never associated with such discoveries. What were they doing there? And did they interact with ancient human hunters? Paleontologists are giving every bit of evidence the “CSI” treatment to find out.
• Also on PBS, “Nature” (8 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings) presents “The Ocean’s Greatest Feast,” a glance at an annual migration that involves sardines by the billions off the coast of South Africa.
• The enduring popularity of “Yellowstone” creates a market for all things Kevin Costner, including the 1997 dystopian thriller “The Postman” (6 p.m., Starz Encore) and his turn as a charming washed-up golfer in the 1996 sports romantic comedy “Tin Cup” (9 p.m., Starz Encore).
If you’ve had your fill of those mid-’90s staples, there’s also the 2021 thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (9 p.m., HBO Signature), starring Angelina Jolie and directed by Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of “Yellowstone.” Like that show, “Dead” is set in Montana.
Other highlights
• “Jeopardy! National College Championship” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
• 2022 Winter Olympics events include freestyle skiing, short track and alpine skiing (8 p.m., NBC), men’s curling (8 p.m., CNBC) and freestyle skiing (8:30 p.m., USA).
• “Dr. Pimple Popper” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14) blemishes the TV schedule with a seventh season.
• “Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World” (10 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) discusses ways the changing environment contributed to the COVID pandemic and how responses to the crisis might offer a blueprint for the future.
Cult choice
Montgomery Clift stars in the 1960 drama “Wild River” (10:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG) as a Depression-era government representative sent to convince an old woman (Jo Van Fleet) to cede her property to a federal dam project that will prevent floods and generate electricity while inundating land that has been owned by her family for generations. Elia Kazan directed this film, which also stars Lee Remick and introduced a young Bruce Dern in his first screen role.
Series notes
“Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “I Can See Your Voice” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... An emotional jag on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... “The Amazing Race” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Next Level Chef” (9 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Two episodes of “The Chase” (9 p.m. and 10 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Poison Ivy provokes rash decisions on “Batwoman” (9 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A slain officer’s corpse explodes on “NCIS” (10 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).
Late night
“The Tonight Show” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are pre-empted for Olympics coverage.