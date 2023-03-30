Hospital emergency room visits for firearm-related injuries swelled in the pandemic, U.S. health researchers said, with the biggest increase seen among adolescents ages 14 and younger.

Average weekly emergency room visits for gunshot wounds rose 37% in 2020 from the year earlier and stayed at about the same level the following year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday. Hospitals visits for gun injuries were highest among people ages 15 to 24 for all three years.