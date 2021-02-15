The St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover cooperative girls hockey team usually has 15-20 minutes of free ice time at the end of its before-school practices at Dover Ice Arena, time that senior captain Kylie Youngclaus does not waste.
Youngclaus, who is one of two players in program history to record 100 career points, uses those final minutes to work with her less-experienced teammates, passing along both her knowledge and passion for the game.
“If you look at the ice after practice, eight days out of 10 you’ll see Kylie out there helping somebody,” St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover coach Al Oliveira said. “This year, there’s somebody that she’s working with on their skating — one of our new players that’s a first-year (hockey) player ... one of our medium-skilled players, (Youngclaus) is helping with her shots.”
Youngclaus, who attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Dover, began playing hockey in first grade after becoming interested in the sport by watching her dad, Jeff, and older brother, Keegan, play growing up. Keegan graduated from St. Thomas in 2019 and was a member of the school’s boys hockey team that won its first Division II championship that year.
“When I was younger, I did have the role models of my dad and brother and it helped me love this sport,” Youngclaus said. “If I could do that for them — develop their skills and get better — it’s just amazing. You do see their improvement and you see their love for the sport grow as they get better, as they understand more about the game itself.”
Youngclaus started working with the program’s less-experienced players as a sophomore, when she was an assistant captain. The center helped one of her teammates who had previously played only pond hockey improve her skating ability.
While she was quiet as a sophomore, Youngclaus has learned to lead by example and be more vocal over her past two years as a captain.
“I follow up my words with actions,” Youngclaus said. “I give other players advice. Now I am that senior and have those experiences. I think I’m just more sure of myself as a player, a captain, a leader.”
Like Youngclaus’ teammates, Oliveira also turns to Youngclaus for advice when he needs an honest opinion on how he is conducting practice or what he is doing right and wrong as a coach.
“She’s not afraid to talk to me about it,” Oliveira said. “She has the confidence to say that she disagrees, which I think is a tremendous trait.”
Youngclaus opened this season by reaching the 100-point milestone, a mark she was not aware she was close to until Oliveira told her during her junior year. She logged three assists and notched her 100th point with a goal in her team’s season-opening 10-1 win over Souhegan on Jan. 16.
Youngclaus has 118 career points and 22 on the season thus far.
When Oliveira originally told Youngclaus she was closing in on the 100-point achievement, she explained that all she cared about was doing her best to help the team win. When Oliveira reminded her at the beginning of this season, Youngclaus said she wanted to get it off her shoulders.
“She’s the ultimate team player,” Oliveira said. “That’s the best way I can describe her. She’s always looking out for somebody else. She’ll worry about her later.”