Hugh Laurie, who starred as a curmudgeonly doctor in “House” from 2004 to 2012, started out as a comic. That may explain his claims about exercising: “I run 6 to 8 miles a day, plus weights and aerobics in the lunch hour. I also lie a lot, which keeps me thin.”

Everyone has their own way of dodging a workout — but at some point, you just have to admit that making sure you get deep-breathing, sweat-producing activity most days is essential if you want to protect against brain drain as you age. You see, smooth, well-oxygenated blood flow to the brain is essential for keeping your neurons firing and your observational powers, focus and memory strong.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.