New Hampshire’s Zach Sanford is shown juggling a puck before a March 2022, game while playing for the Winnipeg Jets.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

In what he views as a critical season for his NHL career, New Hampshire’s Zach Sanford chose a team unlike any he has previously played for.

Sanford, a forward, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Arizona Coyotes, one of the league’s youngest teams, on July 14. His previous teams consisted mostly of veterans, including St. Louis, where he won a Stanley Cup in 2019 — then brought along the Cup in a visit to his old school, Green Acres Elementary School in Manchester.