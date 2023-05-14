German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky waves from the stage on the day of receiving Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) during the ceremony in Aachen, Germany, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch
BERLIN -- President Volodymyr Zelensky collected the prestigious Charlemagne Prize on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Sunday in honor of services to Europe, capping a visit to Germany in which he secured new military aid and warm support from Berlin.
Zelensky flew to the western city of Aachen with Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in the German capital. He received a standing ovation at a ceremony in the Coronation room of Aachen town hall, where he was awarded the prize, which celebrates services to European unification.
"Ukrainians will always make Europe stronger," Zelensky said in English before switching to Ukrainian to address the gathering that included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
"Ukraine is proposing a victory not just in this war but a victory over aggression, annexations, deportations over the catastrophe of genocide, anywhere throughout the world," he said.
Speaking at the same event, Scholz stressed Germany's backing for Ukrainian aspirations to join the European Union although he had earlier side-stepped a question on Kyiv's rapid accession to the NATO military alliance.
"Vladimir Putin may have thought he could force the Ukrainian nation off its path to Europe through violence, but all his tanks, drones and rocket launchers have had quite the opposite effect," Scholz said.
The German government announced $3 billion of military aid to Ukraine on Saturday, its biggest such package since Russia's invasion.
Aachen was the residence of the Emperor Charlemagne, often called the “father of Europe,” who managed to unite much of western Europe in the early ninth century.
The Ukrainian people, under Zelensky's leadership, are fighting not only for their country "but also Europe and European values," the prize committee said in a statement.
The award underscored the committee's conviction that Ukraine deserved "to enter swiftly into accession negotiations with the European Union."
Previous recipients of the prize include French President Emmanuel Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
WASHINGTON -- Migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen, not increased as expected, since Title 42 curbs expired last week, and reinstating criminal penalties for illegal entry is likely the biggest cause, the Biden administration said on Sunday.
Daniel Webster was born in 1782 in Salisbury, New Hampshire. The district where he lived with his family would become of part of Franklin when this town was incorporated in 1828. Webster was an ambitious young man. He graduated from Dartmouth College, worked as a schoolteacher, and studied l…
President Biden on Saturday declared white supremacy "the most dangerous terrorist threat" to the American homeland, using a speech to graduating students at a historically Black university to elevate a debate that has already become central to his campaign for a second term.
DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a wonderful man for two years. He has two grown children, 27 and 21. Both have good jobs and work full time. I have a son who is 12. The issue is family vacations, and paying for things while on vacation.
DEAR HELOISE: Here’s a tip for all the knitters/crocheters, who make or want to make blankets for hospitals. Please be sure to ask them what size they prefer for babies, the NICU, children and teens, and what to use to make them.
VATICAN CITY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Pope Francis on Saturday to back Kyiv’s peace plan, and the pope indicated the Vatican would help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children taken by Russians.