Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is awarded Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize, in Aachen

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky waves from the stage on the day of receiving Germany's prestigious Charlemagne Prize (Karlspreis) during the ceremony in Aachen, Germany, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch

BERLIN -- President Volodymyr Zelensky collected the prestigious Charlemagne Prize on behalf of the Ukrainian people on Sunday in honor of services to Europe, capping a visit to Germany in which he secured new military aid and warm support from Berlin.

Zelensky flew to the western city of Aachen with Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in the German capital. He received a standing ovation at a ceremony in the Coronation room of Aachen town hall, where he was awarded the prize, which celebrates services to European unification.