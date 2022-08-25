Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Johnson walk in central Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, August 24, 2022. 

 GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

As Ukrainians marked the 31st anniversary of their country's break from the Soviet Union with a somber parade in Kyiv on Wednesday, Russia launched a deadly missile attack on a train station in a town 300 miles southeast, killing at least 22 and wounding dozens more, officials said.

The strike rocked Chaplyne, population 3,700, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned days earlier that Russia could be plotting "something particularly cruel" this week to spoil Ukraine's Independence Day, the country's highest national holiday. Details on the bombing were still coming into focus late that evening, but Zelensky and one of his deputies said four rockets hit the station, damaging a utility building and destroying rail cars.