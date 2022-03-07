PROOF THAT VIEWERS’ addiction to true-crime docuseries has not gone unnoticed arrives with the NBC limited scripted drama “The Thing About Pam” (10 p.m., TV-14).
Based on a true 2011 story, it stars Renee Zellweger as Pam Hupp, whose cancer-stricken friend Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon) was found in a pool of blood in her living room only a few nights after Christmas in a thoroughly average Missouri town.
With Pam’s help, suspicion falls on Betsy’s stoner husband, Russ (Glenn Fleshler), whose 911 call seemed more over-the-top than convincing.
Prior to her violent end, Faria had been splitting time between her family and Russ, with whom she had been separated — and not for the first time. Pam had insisted on helping Faria through her chemotherapy and the other indignities of her treatment. She had a way of announcing her comings and goings and phone calls, as if terribly insecure of her status as “first friend,” or perhaps laying a series of time-markers to work as an alibi should anything untoward occur.
Look for Josh Duhamel as Russ’s defense attorney and Judy Greer as the hapless district attorney who twice prosecuted the unfortunate husband.
The series has already received some negative reaction from those opposed to Zellweger wearing a prosthetic fat suit to appear more plus, or “normal” size, depending on one’s point of view.
And the cultural condescension doesn’t end there. To underscore its true-crime origins, “Pam” is given an arch narration by Keith Morrison, best known from “Dateline.” Despite his nonfiction background, he sounds like F. Murray Abraham camping it up in some obvious farce.
Between Pam’s nasal delivery, the flat Midwestern accents and the funhouse colors of Christmas lights on prefab houses, the production screams “irony.”
It’s hard to watch a show like this without seeing how difficult it can be to navigate the shoals of region, culture and class. For every movie like the Coen Brothers’ “Fargo,” which elevated a regional crime to dark comedy and American gothic, there are dozens of efforts like “Pam” that ultimately reduce tales of human tragedy to punch lines.
• The merging of business practices with military tough-guy culture reaches almost absurd levels on “No Retreat: Business Bootcamp” (10 p.m., CNBC).
Is your company floundering? Your staff uncommunicative? Does your “team” lack motivation and require a kick in the khakis? Maybe you need a trip to “The Farm.”
CEO Joe De Sena has turned hundreds of bucolic Vermont acres into “The Farm,” a place where company personnel go back to basic training and learn to rely on each other as they endure grim conditions and compete in tests such as climbing ropes and crawling face-down in the mud.
How rustic is “The Farm”? It’s austere enough to earn Joe’s company the name “Spartan.” Joe’s camp has no place for sissies, and you’ll leave there feeling somewhat like Ulysses.
Joe’s first clients are late-career investors in a professional cleaning service, a business they know nothing about. It’s unclear how “roughing it” will help them.
Tonight’s other highlights
• Gun nuts go on a rampage on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Accused of fleecing COVID relief funds, a couple decamps for Eastern Europe on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
• Sharing gossip at Thanksgiving dinner on “This Is Us” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
• A hothead targets his ex on “FBI: Most Wanted” (10 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Cult choice
TCM’s monthlong salute to Oscar winners focuses on films from the 1940s, including the 1940 romantic comedy “The Philadelphia Story” (10:15 p.m., TV-G), starring Katharine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant. The decade was filled with comedies like “Philadelphia Story,” “My Favorite Wife” and “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” about women who ultimately discover true love in the arms of their ex-husbands. This theme dovetailed with a Hollywood production code that echoed religious disapproval of divorce.
Series notes
A TV puff piece goes sideways on the finale of “American Auto” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... An experimental drug has side effects on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Iceland-bound on “The Bachelor” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Bad news on the doorstep on “Superman & Lois” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Artistic license on the finale of “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
“I Can See Your Voice” wraps up its sophomore season (9 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Zumbado sums things up on “Naomi” (9 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Celebrities play “To Tell the Truth” (10 p.m., ABC)
Late night
Jimmy Fallon welcomes Alicia Keys, Zoey Deutch and EARTHGANG on “The Tonight Show” (11:35 p.m., NBC) ... Leslie Jones, Topher Grace and Brad Meltzer visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (12:35 a.m., NBC).