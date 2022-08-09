After his dramatic acquittal Tuesday, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy did not walk free.
Zhukovskyy has been held in the Coos County jail since he was arrested in 2019, just days after the Randolph crash that killed seven motorcyclists.
Zhukovskyy was to spend Tuesday night in the Grafton County House of Correction, according to Chief Deputy Jerry Marcoux of the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
After his acquittal, Zhukovskyy was held on an “immigration detainer” from Immigration and Customs Enforcement — meaning the federal immigration agency intends to assume custody of Zhukovskyy.
According to a 2019 report from the Boston Herald, Zhukovskyy had legal permanent residency in the United States, or a “green card.”
But Zhukovskyy is a citizen of Ukraine, and had faced potential deportation stemming from earlier arrests in Texas and Connecticut.
— Josie Albertson-Grove
A dead man was found floating in Nutts Pond in Manchester Tuesday morning, police said.
LINCOLN — The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Hancock Campground, which is located off the Kancamagus Highway in Lincoln, because of increased bear activity.
The state association of criminal defense attorneys raised concerns that statements from the governor and New Hampshire's top law enforcement officer on the Tuesday verdict in the Randolph motorcycle crash case could improperly influence future juries.
DEAR HELOISE: Today's column talked about successfully taking pills. As an RN, my advice is to take a big swallow of water first, and then start taking your pills. Thank you, Heloise, for your continued help.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been fighting a Russian invasion since February, is being made into an action figure by a product design company in Brooklyn, N.Y.
It smells like things are looking up for Johnny Depp.
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she will ask members of the House of Representatives to pass without changes a $430 billion climate and prescription drug bill approved by U.S. Senate over the weekend, calling it a historic piece of legislation.
For about a year, Ashton Kutcher had difficulty seeing, hearing and walking.
