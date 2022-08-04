Staff at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham are working to ensure animals remain cool and comfortable amid near 100 degree heat in Massachusetts late this week.
Zoo New England, which manages the two zoos, said in a statement that with the increased heat that zoo staff have implemented close monitoring of animals, provided them with more shade and offered the animals lots of water for drinking and playing in.
Staff have also been providing enrichment in the form of frozen treats for some of the animals as well, such as Seymour the jaguar, who was given a bobbing block of ice containing meat inside, Zoo New England said.
This enrichment allows the animals to interact with novel foods or regular parts of their diets to “provide a cold treat that also stimulates the animals’ sense,” according to Zoo New England.
Zoo New England added that misting devices have been set up for many of the animals such as the yak, while noting that some animals have also pools in their habitats, sometimes featuring sprinklers, such as the hyenas — pools which zoo staff are regularly emptying and refilling with cool water.
At Franklin Park Zoo’s new “Gorilla Grove” habitat, which opened in April, the apes have received frozen treats in the form of diluted fruit juice and fresh berries. Additionally, the gorilla habitat has been set up with large shade sails and misters throughout the habitat to help keep the animals cool.
Other ways different species are beating the heat include the spotted hyena population receiving icy treats or “bloodsicles” made with beef blood and water, while the ring-tailed lemurs received similar treats but with frozen bugs instead.
or in the case of the De Brazza’s monkeys with frozen fruit similar to the gorillas, Zoo New England added.
Other species like the red pandas have been provided misters and a cooling platform within their outdoor habitat, while some animals such as the snow leopards, black bears and white-cheeked gibbons can access indoor space to get out of the sun.
Additional fans have been provided for some species as well such as the reindeer, puma, jaguar and the zebu — a species of cattle.
